Salman Khan’s Radhe to release on multiple platforms on Eid

As uncertainty looms over the resumption of regular theatrical operations in the country, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has opted for a simultaneous release on multiple platforms.

The film set for a May 13 release aims to go for a theatrical launch in select regions in India and overseas that currently allow theatres to screen movies. The big-budget film will also premiere on ZeePlex, a pay per view service available on over-the-top (OTT) platform Zee5’s web version, and DTH operators Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. Further, all the subscribers of Zee5’s mobile/app version will get access to a one-time view of the movie on the OTT service.

Radhe will be the first Bollywood movie to release theatrically in the UK since the lockdown last year. Besides, a wide international theatrical launch targeting 40 countries across all international territories including Middle East, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Europe is also being planned, the makers of the film said in a statement.

“We will support the theatre owners by releasing the film in as many theatres as we can, keeping in line with the rules and protocols laid down by the government. But, considering the guidelines and safety measures, we also need to devise ways to ensure that the film reaches all of our audience. We don’t want to deny the audience the choice of entertainment in the comfort of their homes during these times,” said a spokesperson at Salman Khan Films.

A clutch of Indian states including major markets Maharashtra and Delhi have implemented mini lockdowns and night curfews, shutting theatres and other private establishments in a bid to tame an alarming spike in Covid cases. Cinemas were also one of the last sectors allowed to recommence operations the previous year following the imposition of a strict country-wide lockdown. Even after reopening, exhibitors had to operate with half of their seating capacities, crippling businesses. Many single-screen theatres are understood to have shut.

Radhe has been produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production while the movie is being distributed by Zee Studios.

“The ongoing pandemic forced us to innovate, and we are proud to be the first to embark upon this new distribution strategy,” said Shariq Patel, chief business officer at Zee Studios.