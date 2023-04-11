With Eid approaching, once again, Salman Khan has set the pulses of Bollywood fans racing with the release of the trailer of his upcoming movie ‘ Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. One of the year’s most anticipated films of the year, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is scheduled to hit theaters on April 21st.

The movie marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde as lead actors. Additionally, Palak Tiwari, daughter of Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari, and Shehnaaz Gill, who gained fame from Bigg Boss 13, will be making their highly anticipated Bollywood debuts in this action-packed entertainer.

In this article, we take a quick look at the star cast of the movie and the fee charged by the stars.

Pooja Hedge

Pooja Hegde, the film’s leading lady, has captured hearts with her exceptional dance moves and captivating expressions in all the songs released thus far besides being lauded for her chemistry with Sallu Bhai, as seen in the poster posted by him on his Instagram handle.

She is reportedly being paid Rs 6 crores for her role.

Venkatesh Daggubati

Telugu Cinema star Venkatesh, who is said to be playing a significant role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is also reported to be charging Rs 6 crores for his contribution to the movie.

Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, who also shares a special bond with the host of the reality show, the Dabangg bhaijaan himself, is all set to make her Bollywood debut. And what could’ve been a better platform than doing it on one of the grandest stages of all, besides Salman Khan himself?



Shehnaaz is reportedly taking home Rs 50 lakh for her debut appearance.

Jassie Gill

Popular Punjabi actor and singer Jassie Gill, who has previously appeared in a few Bollywood films including Panga and High End Yaariyaan, is reportedly being paid Rs 60 lakhs for his role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Raghav Juyal

Choreographer turned actor Raghav Juyal, who has previously been seen in a comedy avatar before, is reportedly taking home Rs 70 lakh for his role.

Ram Charan, who made headlines last month as RRR’s Naatu Naatu song won the Oscar in the best Original Song category, can be seen grooving in South Indian attire in the song ‘Yentamma’.

As per reports, Ram Charan didn’t charge a fee for his special appearance in the song. Reports suggest that he did it as a gesture of goodwill towards Salman Khan and his father, the legendary Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, with whom Salman shares a good bond.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, who will be seen in an unprecedented avatar in this film, as we have already caught a glimpse of it in the teaser, has been paid Rs 125 crores for his role in the movie, as per Desi Martini. For the unversed, he will also have a share in the profit.