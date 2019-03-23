Salman Khan’s big statement on Kashmir dispute; read what Bajrangi Bhaijaan said

By: | Published: March 23, 2019 1:18 PM

Salman was talking on the sidelines of a media interaction held for "Notebook" on Wednesday night. The film hits cinema houses on March 29.

salman khan, salman khan movie, salman khan image, salman khan election, lok sabha election, indore, bhopal, madhya pradeshSalman was talking on the sidelines of a media interaction held for “Notebook” on Wednesday night. The film hits cinema houses on March 29.

Salman Khan believes the right kind of education can heal the conflict-ridden Kashmir Valley.

Salman’s upcoming home production “Notebook” is a love story set in Kashmir featuring newcomers — Pranutan, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, and Zaheer Iqbal. In the film, Pranutan and Zaheer play the role of school teachers.

Asked if education can bring a positive change in the Valley, Salman said in an interview, “Everyone gets an education, but getting the right one is more important.”

Also Read:  Gully Boy gave us great push but we shouldn’t be dependent on it, says rapper DIVINE 

“When we heard about that, it just killed us. This film’s backdrop is exactly the same that the kids come and leave the gun.”

Salman, 53, was talking on the sidelines of a media interaction held for “Notebook” on Wednesday night. The film hits cinema houses on March 29.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Salman Khan’s big statement on Kashmir dispute; read what Bajrangi Bhaijaan said
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition