Salman Khan’s big statement on Kashmir dispute; read what Bajrangi Bhaijaan said

Salman was talking on the sidelines of a media interaction held for "Notebook" on Wednesday night. The film hits cinema houses on March 29.
Salman Khan believes the right kind of education can heal the conflict-ridden Kashmir Valley.
Salman’s upcoming home production “Notebook” is a love story set in Kashmir featuring newcomers — Pranutan, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, and Zaheer Iqbal. In the film, Pranutan and Zaheer play the role of school teachers.
Asked if education can bring a positive change in the Valley, Salman said in an interview, “Everyone gets an education, but getting the right one is more important.”
“When we heard about that, it just killed us. This film’s backdrop is exactly the same that the kids come and leave the gun.”
