Salman Khan’s Bharat to star Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage’s look-alike Tariq Mir

Tariq Mir on the sets of Salman Khan’s Bharat. (Source: IE)

After the success of Remo D’Souza’s Race 3, Salman Khan has started working on his next project – Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. His look from the film was recently shared by stylist Ashley Rebello on Instagram. Now, Rebello has shared another image – this time with Tariq Mir – the look-alike of Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage. He is playing a role in the movie.

Mir was reportedly signed for the film for his close resemblance to the Hollywood star. He will be seen in a few circus sequences but will have no dialogues in the movie. “Just see who I am with, on the sets of Bharat, #style #costumes #clothes #films, the game is on,” the caption of the photo shared by Rebello read.

Bharat went on floors on July 22 and apart from Salman Khan also stars Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. “So here we are together again…. @Bharat_TheFilm begins its shoot today. May God bless us @BeingSalmanKhan @priyankachopra @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @atulreellife @TSeries,” Ali Abbas Zafar had said in a tweet on July 22.

Bharat is a remake of the South Korean movie Ode to My Father. The film depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War, the government’s decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the ’60s and the Vietnam War.

Salman Khan is believed to sport many looks in the film. The team has started shooting an important sequence that has a circus set up. Ali Abbas Zafar has roped in Bulgarian gymnasts who will be performing acrobatic moves in this sequence.

After this, the makers will start shooting a song with Salman and Disha Patani from July 26.