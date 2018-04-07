Salman Khan’s bail may get delayed as judge hearing his plea transferred

The Rajasthan High Court transferred Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi along with other 87 district judges.

It seems like Bollywood actor Salman Khan will have to spend few more nights in jail as the District and Sessions Judge, who was scheduled to hear the actor’s bail plea in blackbuck poaching case has been transferred by the Rajasthan High Court. The Rajasthan High Court transferred Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi along with other 87 district judges.

Joshi was scheduled to take the decision on the bail plea, filed by the actor in Jodhpur Sessions Court on Saturday. The actor had on Thursday appealed for a bail following his conviction in the 20-year-old case. Salman was sentenced to five years in prison after being held guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in 1998. The actor is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail.