Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth clocks Rs 25 crore, experts predict healthy total

The cinema trade expert summed up by saying that a healthy total is on the cards of the film in the next few days.

Salman Khan-starrer Antim: The Final Truth is consolidating its hold on the box-office as the film has earned a total of Rs 24.75 crore so far. While the film started with a dampener with only Rs 5 crore in its kitty on the first day of its release last friday, it started consolidating its grip on the box-office on the weekend and has continued to keep the pace this week, the Indian Express reported. While the film earned Rs 6.03 crore on Saturday, its earning increased further to Rs 7.55 crore on Sunday. Even on Monday and Tuesday of this week, the film grossed Rs 3.24 crore and Rs 2.90 crore respectively.

Film trade and business expert Taran Adarsh revealed the earning of the film from his twitter account. Adarsh wrote that the film holds a solid grip on Day 5. Adarsh pointed out that since the decline in the viewership on Tuesday was not much in comparison to the viewership on Monday, the film is expected to sprint in its second weekend as well. The cinema trade expert summed up by saying that a healthy total is on the cards of the film in the next few days.

Actor Salman Khan whose recent films have not done as well commercially as his earlier films recently told media that rumours about his cameo role in Antim: The Final Truth had played a major role in dissuading the audience from coming to the theatres. Khan had further said that once people watched the film the rumour had been dispelled and the audience realised that his is the central role in the Mahesh Manjarekar directed film.