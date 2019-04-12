Dabangg 3 first schedule in Maheshwar completed; Salman Khan shares new picture

By: | Published: April 12, 2019 3:22 PM

Salman Khan on Thursday evening announced the wrap up of Dabangg 3's Maheshwar schedule. The film went on the floors earlier this month.

salman khan, dabangg 3, dabangg, salman movie dabangg 3, salman khan dabangg 3, chulbul pandey, dabangg 3 photos, salman photos, salman khan newsSalman Khan is all set to bring back the Chulbul Pandey swag in Dabangg 3. (Photo: Salman Khan/Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wrapped up the first schedule of Dabangg 3. Salman took to Twitter to announce the wrap up of the first schedule. He posted a photo featuring himself as Chulbul Pandey. Along with the picture, he wrote that ‘finally Maheshwar schedule over! Dabangg3!’

Earlier in a video, Salman and Arbaaz Khan had informed fans about their birthplace Indore, which is near Maheshwar.

The Dabangg 3 shoot started on April 1. Since day one, Salman has been very active on social media and has kept his fans up-to-date about the shoot’s progress.

SALMAN KHAN’S TWEET:

READ: Jersey trailer: Nani, Shraddha Srinath starrer seems like one you just cannot help but love!

Apart from Salman and Arbaaz, the film will see Sonakshi Sinha reprise her role as Rajjo. The actor made her Bollywood debut with the first installment of the Dabangg series. While talking about the third installment, Sonakshi informed fans that the new film has elements of earlier installments.

Salman was in the small town of Madhya Pradesh since April 1 and shot at the ghats of Narmada. The actor also shot for a song in the city. While in Maheshwar, Salman also met his fans from the city and thanked them for their support.

Sonakshi told PTI that ‘it is prequel and present. There is a backstory to my character as well. Right from the camera crew to the costume department to assistant directors, a lot of team members are the same. Prabhudheva sir has joined us as a director and I am happy he is working on this film.’

Dabangg series started in 2010. The film, which marked Arbaaz Khan’s debut as a producer, became a blockbuster. While the first film was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the second film was helmed by producer-actor Arbaaz Khan. However, the third installment is being directed by National-award winner Prabhudheva, who last worked with Salman in 2009 hit film Wanted. Dabangg 3 is expected to hit the theatres in December this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Dabangg 3 first schedule in Maheshwar completed; Salman Khan shares new picture
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition