Dabangg 3 first schedule in Maheshwar completed; Salman Khan shares new picture

Salman Khan is all set to bring back the Chulbul Pandey swag in Dabangg 3. (Photo: Salman Khan/Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wrapped up the first schedule of Dabangg 3. Salman took to Twitter to announce the wrap up of the first schedule. He posted a photo featuring himself as Chulbul Pandey. Along with the picture, he wrote that ‘finally Maheshwar schedule over! Dabangg3!’

Earlier in a video, Salman and Arbaaz Khan had informed fans about their birthplace Indore, which is near Maheshwar.

The Dabangg 3 shoot started on April 1. Since day one, Salman has been very active on social media and has kept his fans up-to-date about the shoot’s progress.

SALMAN KHAN’S TWEET:

Apart from Salman and Arbaaz, the film will see Sonakshi Sinha reprise her role as Rajjo. The actor made her Bollywood debut with the first installment of the Dabangg series. While talking about the third installment, Sonakshi informed fans that the new film has elements of earlier installments.

Salman was in the small town of Madhya Pradesh since April 1 and shot at the ghats of Narmada. The actor also shot for a song in the city. While in Maheshwar, Salman also met his fans from the city and thanked them for their support.

Sonakshi told PTI that ‘it is prequel and present. There is a backstory to my character as well. Right from the camera crew to the costume department to assistant directors, a lot of team members are the same. Prabhudheva sir has joined us as a director and I am happy he is working on this film.’

Dabangg series started in 2010. The film, which marked Arbaaz Khan’s debut as a producer, became a blockbuster. While the first film was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the second film was helmed by producer-actor Arbaaz Khan. However, the third installment is being directed by National-award winner Prabhudheva, who last worked with Salman in 2009 hit film Wanted. Dabangg 3 is expected to hit the theatres in December this year.