Salman Khan ‘worst Bollywood actor’ – This is what Google search says about Race 3 actor

Salman Khan is the name that appears on the screen when you search for the ‘Worst Actor in Bollywood’ on Google!

Salman Khan is the name that appears on the screen when you search for the ‘Worst Actor in Bollywood’ on Google! Yes, that’s true. In a shocking search result by Google, the search engine revealed ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor’s name as the worst actor of Bollywood industry along with his picture. While the actor has recently created an obsession among the people with his latest release ‘Race 3’ on the occasion of Eid, the internet giant result on worst actors has left millions of Sallu Bhai fans dumbstruck and disheartened.

Interestingly, the update on Google combined with the release of Race 3 which has opened to negative reviews. People on Twitter have also expressed their disappointment over the movie. Despite that, the film managed to earn Rs 29.17 crore on day 1. When we searched Google for the ‘worst actor in Bollywood’, here’s what Google had to say:

52-year-old Salman Khan has always been controversy’s favourite child. The actor has often been found on the wrong side of the law. Besides being found guilty of killing protected animals, he was accused in 2002 of running over five homeless men in Mumbai, killing one of them.

But Khan is also one of India’s biggest and most popular film stars. The actor has starred in nearly 100 Hindi-language films and hosts popular reality show – Bigg Boss. He is known for action films and his romantic roles in Bollywood films. He has won several prestigious Indian cinema awards and is counted among those rare Bollywood stars who has a huge fan following across the vast spectrum of Indian society.

On the work front, Eid-ul-Fitr has brought a new Salman Khan film directed by Remo D’Souza. In what has become an annual event, Salman’s latest action flick ‘Race 3’ has hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid on Friday. And like any other Salman Khan film, this movies also cast its spell on the audience. The film successfully managed to garner Rs 29.17 cr on its day 1 of the release and shattered the records by becoming the third biggest opening on Eid. It was Sultan which released in 2016 got the biggest opening and had earned Rs 36.54 crore on day 1, followed by Ek Tha Tiger that was released in 2012 and had earned Rs 32.93 crore.