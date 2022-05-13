Salman Khan wishes success for the movie ‘Dhaakad’, Kangana says not alone in the industry

Salman Khan extended his support ahead of the release of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Dhaakad. Soon after the new trailer of the action film was released, Salman Khan shared the video on his Instagram handle, by also wishing the team.

After this, Kangana was quick to reshare Salman’s post thanking him and saying that she is not alone in the industry.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of a spy named Agent Agni in the film Dhaakad who is out to nab Rudraveer, which is played by Arjun Rampal, who can be seen running a human trafficking cartel in the trailer. The movie also stars Saswata Chatterjee and Divya Dutta.

Apart from the various looks of Kangana in the movie, the action scenes in the film are already grabbing eyeballs. Looking at the trailer, the movie is going to be loaded with adrenaline rushing.

Meanwhile, Kangana has also been making noise as she said that she hasn’t been able to get married as people spread bizarre rumours about her.