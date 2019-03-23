I will produce web content but it is going to be ‘Hum Aapke Hai Kaun’ type,’ says Salman Khan

By: | Published: March 23, 2019 1:33 PM

There were reports that the actor will be producing a web series for children, but he did not confirm working on the project.

salman khan movie, salman khan age, salman khan image, salman khan ki picture, salman khan ki movie, madhuri dixit movie, hum aapke hain kaun movie, hum aapke hain kaun picture, hum aapke hain kaun castSalman Khan will produce web content like Hum Aapke Hai Kaun (IE)

Superstar Salman Khan said if he ever produces content for the digital medium, he would make sure it caters to the family audience.

The 53-year-old actor said he has been approached for producing content for the web.

“Web series is fine but the content should be clean. I don’t like all that rubbish that is going on.

“I have been approached and I have not said no. I will produce web content but it is going to be ‘Hum Aapke Hai Kaun’ type,” Salman said in a group interview here.

There were reports that the actor will be producing a web series for children, but he did not confirm working on the project.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s big statement on Kashmir dispute; read what Bajrangi Bhaijaan said

Salman is currently busy promoting his upcoming home production “Notebook”, which marks the debut of actor Mohnish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal. It releases on March 29.

His next acting venture is “Bharat” and Salman said the trailer of the film, which is scheduled to release on Eid, will be out soon.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, and Sunil Grover.

Apart from this, Salman is set to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after close to two decades. Titled “Inshallah”, the film is a love story and features Alia Bhatt as the female lead.

The “Sultan” star refrained from sharing any details on the project.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. I will produce web content but it is going to be ‘Hum Aapke Hai Kaun’ type,’ says Salman Khan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition