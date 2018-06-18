Salman Khan vs Salman Khan at Box Office: How the Race 3 star’s Eid releases so far have performed – Check BO Collection

The film is doing a good business at the box office

What was termed as a disappointment by Taran Adarsh on the first day of its release, Race 3, the Eid release of Bhai, is now in the Rs 100-crore club! Even some negative reviews of the film could not prevent it from becoming the 4th Salman Khan film to achieve the Rs 100-crore mark within 3 days after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai. As of June 18, the film has managed to earn Rs 106.47 crore.

The multi starrer features actors like Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol among others opened to immense anticipation from audiences prior to its release but failed to receive positive reviews. Movie critic Taran Adarsh also shared that Race 3 is now the second film to garner the highest opening weekend business in 2018 after Padmaavat. He wrote, “TOP 5 – 2018 Opening Weekend biz… 1. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [5-day *extended* weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]… Hindi + Tamil + Telugu. 2. #Race3 ₹ 106.47 cr. 3. #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr. 4. #Raid ₹ 41.01 cr. 5. #PadMan ₹ 40.05 cr. India biz.”

Moreover, whatever are the reviews, the film is doing a good business at the box office as far as the collection is concerned. Salman Khan’s conventional strategy to release his movie on Eid has found an enormous response even in the past. A look at the Eid releases from 2015 will tell how box office responds to Bhia’s call.

In 2015, Salman came with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Eid was celebrated with a collection of Rs 102.60 crore in the first three days! All this happened when the blockbuster Bahubali was also performing impressively well. The film not only earned well but also made an emotional appeal for peaceful relations between India and Pakistan. Bajrangi Bhaijaan revolves around the story of a Pakistani girl, who was left behind in India at the border and Salman took all risks to take her back to her parents.

The festival of Eid for Salman was even more cheerful when his wrestling drama Sultan, the film focuses on Sultan Ali Khan, a fictional wrestling champion from Haryana whose successful career creates a rift in his personal life. The film earned a whopping Rs 105.53 crore in the first three days! Seemingly, this is called Salman Khan effect.

Tubelight perhaps disappointed Salman on 2017 Eid, but only in terms of collection. The film had a very strong message – Love conquers all. The film’s name was Tubelight as Salman Khan’s character Laxman Singh Bisht is called. Although, the film got a less-than-expected response. It earned Rs 64.77 crore in the first three days as his fans cannot disappoint him on Eid!

Salman came back with Tiger Zinda hai in December 2017. The film did a good business and ended Bhai’s year with a 100-crore club release. This film earned Rs 114.93 crore in the first three days.