Salman Khan vs Ranbir Kapoor: Dabangg 3 to clash with Brahmastra on Christmas 2019

Actor Salman Khan has booked the Christmas weekend this year, as he has confirmed the release date of Dabangg 3. A snapshot was shared by the actor. Salman was seen in his police costume in the movie with the name of his character Chulbul Pandey written on the batch. Rumors were rife that the two films might avoid a clash but, till now, Brahmastra and Dabangg 3 are both set to release on December 20, 2019. Earlier, Brahmastra was slated to release in August, but the date was changed since the VFX work was pending. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is the first part of the trilogy of films. It stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan. It will be interesting to see how both films do now as they both will be released before Christmas. Sharing the image that has the release date, 20th December, written on it, Salman wrote that 'Chulbul is back, #Dabangg3.' It seems one of the two movies may bow out from the clash - both Dabangg 3 and Brahmastra are highly awaited movies with a lot of money riding on them. Salman Khan's Tweet: Chulbul is back... #Dabangg3 @sonakshisinha @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi @PDdancing @SKFilmsOfficial pic.twitter.com\/CIChltEz95 \u2014 Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 26, 2019 The Role of Rajjo will be reprised by Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg 3, who made her Bollywood debut with the original. However, she had, not accompanied Salman to Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh for the first shooting schedule. Salman had earlier shared his look from the movie while announcing the wrap up of the first schedule at the Ahilya Fort in Maheshwar. Chulbul Pandey will be seen in his typical Dabangg style - dressed in crisp shirt and trousers with his signature mustache and aviators in the movie. READ:\u00a0Rs 69,85,20,00,000: Avengers Endgame could shatter all box office records worldwide for opening weekend!\u00a0\u00a0 Salman Khan's Tweet: Finally #maheshwar schedule over #dabangg3 @PDdancing @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi pic.twitter.com\/TkY9z2UW2v \u2014 Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 11, 2019 Salman had shared another close-up of himself from the sets while announcing the completion of the song Hud Hud Dabangg. The actor is seen stroking his mustache while sharing the frame with a sadhu. Salman Khan's Tweet: HUD HUD Dabangg song done for #dabangg3.. @arbaazSkhan @PDdancing @Nikhil_Dwivedi pic.twitter.com\/lD4oUZEXHA \u2014 Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 5, 2019 Namaste, Salaam Alaikum, Hello and a big thank you to all my fans & the police of #madhyapradesh #maheshwar #dabangg3 @PDdancing @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi pic.twitter.com\/ubN1X33jI8 \u2014 Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 3, 2019 Being produced by Arbaaz Khan and directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 will present Kannada actor Sudeep as the antagonist. The original was helmed by Anubhav Kashyap whereas the second sequel was directed by Arbaaz.