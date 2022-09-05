Salman Khan unveils teaser of new movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; Watch

Superstar Salman Khan on Monday shared his first look from the upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, which was earlier reportedly titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, is directed by Farhad Samji, known for movies such as Housefull 4 and Bachchhan Paandey.

On August 26, Salman Khan completed 34 years in the Hindi film industry and he thanked his fans for all the love by giving a small glimpse of his much-anticipated, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Like always, one can’t miss the Tiger-like walk of Salman Khan, as he is seen riding a Cruiser Motorcycle and walking through the Ladakh Valley. The mountain breeze flowing through his long hair look with the trademark sunglasses adds to the charisma of Superstar Khan’s character in this teaser.

Salman officially announced Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan last month when he completed 34 years in the Hindi film industry. The film will also feature Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.

His production house, Salman Khan Films too shared the same video re-emphasizing on his magnanimous personality of Salman over the years is known to be Kisi Ka Bhai and Kisi Ki Jaan. The announcement teaser, as expected, got all his fans excited across the globe.

The film promises to have all the elements that one expects from Salman Khan – Action, comedy, drama, romance, and emotions. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release at the end of 2022.

Salman’s last big screen release was Antim: The Final Truth, in which he featured alongside actor and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

His upcoming projects include Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif. He will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

