Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam director Satish Kaushik is doing something really nice to bring movie ticket prices down

India has always been regarded as one of the most cinema crazy countries in the world. No wonder, the CBFC report from 2012 states that India released as many as 1602 movies. However, there is still a large audience that remains untouched by the magic of Indian cinema. But that is all about to change as the filmmaker Satish Kaushik has a master plan. Now, Kaushik plans to bring the cinemas close to rural India and small towns by the means of Mobile Theatres.

On May 10, Kaushik has launched a make-shift theatre that will travel to villages on a truck reports Mid Day. The makeshift theatre – called the Mobile Digital Movie Theatre (MDMT) was launched by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the capital.

However, the project will take some time to actually play out. In the initial run, as many as 10 mobile theatres trucks whose names are based on popular Bollywood movies such as – Baahubali, Shahanshah, Mr India, and Don will reach small towns of India. However, what is interesting is the price point at which the tickets will be sold to the masses. The report states that Satish Kaushik he wants the ticket prices to be around Rs 35.

The tickets for the same can be bought via the MDMT mobile application and also at the counter. Although, Kaushik tipped off that they are in talks with BookMyShow to make tickets available to the masses.

As for the Mobile Digital Movie Theatre, these make-shift cinema halls will have a 22-foot screen and will have Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound. These mobile theatres will be air-conditioned which will have the seating capacity of around 200 people.

With high real-estate prices, Kaushik said that he feels the need to provide entertainment across the country, especially where there it is not accessible.