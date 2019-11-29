Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 faces backlash, here’s why

The Chattisgarh and Maharashtra branch of a religious organisation, Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, has asked the CBFC to remove the sequence as “it hurts religious sentiments”.

Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, is facing brickbats because it features sadhus and religious figures in its title song Hud Hud Dabangg. A letter seeks the removal of the scenes showing holy men doing “western” moves while dancing. It has asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to deny the film a censor certificate in case the sequence is not removed.

Inside the letter to CBFC, the group has expressed that if the movie is on the lines of what we have seen in the trailer, it is a very hurtful depiction of Hindu deities and sadhus, They also said that it goes at great lengths to humiliate and poke fun at the basic foundation of Sanatana Dharma.

They also requested the Censor Board to not certify the film until the following part has been eliminated, failing which they will continue protests against the film.

Twitter reactions poured in quickly and #BoycottDabangg3 was on top India trends till afternoon on Friday. Salman Khan’s fans gave a prompt response and ensured #AwaitingDabangg3 also got featured on the top trends.

Produced by Salman, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi and directed by Prabhu Dheva, Dabangg 3 stars Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Manjrekar, his daughter Saree Manjrekar, Salman’s brother Arbaaz, Mahie Gill, Dimple Kapadia and Kannada star Sudeep. The film is set to release on December 20.