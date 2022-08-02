Salman Khan spotted at Mumbai Airport in his brand new Bulletproof car worth Rs. 1.5 Crore

After receiving death threats from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Khan got approval for a firearm licence from Mumbai Police. Amid this, the actor has brought his Toyota Land Cruiser SUV, a bulletproof car, which is worth Rs. 1.5 crore.

On August 1, Salman Khan was snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived in style at the Mumbai Airport. The 56-year-old actor was spotted arriving in his SUV which is worth Rs. 1.5 crore. Salman Khan is wearing light pink and black trousers and looks handsome as always.

Taking to the Instagram Handle, a paparazzo has shared a video of Salman Khan from the airport. Within a few minutes, the video went on the internet and the comment section is flooded with Salman’s fans.

According to carwale.com, Land Cruiser has a 4461 cc engine and power of 262 bhp. It is available in only one variant and has proven-bulletproof readability. It has thick borders around the windows which reveal the car is now armoured and bulletproof.

Salman Khan got Gun License approval

The Dabbang actor has received a license for a firearm from Mumbai Police. After receiving death threats from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the actor applied for a gun license. After receiving requests from the actor, Mumbai Police sent his request to DCP zone 9. After receiving a green light from the Zonal DCP, a license for one arm has been given to the actor.

According to the Mumbai Police, he has been issued a license as one fireman. However, there is no clarity on the purchase of firearm. In general, a person buys a .32 calibre revolver or pistol for protection.

Salman Khan’s upcoming projects

Salman Khan will soon appear on the silver screen with his Telugu debut, Godfather which is planned to be released in October 2022. The movie also stars Chiranjeevi. Both actors have given recently given an item number choreographed by Prabhudeva. Salman Khan will also appear in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.