Salman Khan shares his look from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as he wraps shoot; See pic

Salman Khan has finally wrapped up the shoot for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Sporting long hair and a beard, Salman Khan’s avatar in the film has already become a trend. It seems like the still is from a song shoot that Salman Khan was a part of.

Taking to his social media, the actor announced the shoot wrap of the film and dropped his handsome look from the film. He further wrote the caption, “Shoot wrapped! #KisikaBhaiKisikiJaan arrives #Eid2023”.

Here’s Salman’s another look from the movie.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is produced by Salman Khan Films. The film promises to have all the elements that one expects from a Salman Khan Film – Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance, and Emotions. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release in Eid 2023. Previously the film was scheduled to release in 2022 end. Recently, Salman Khan also announced the new release date of his next action thriller film Tiger 3 which was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023, and will now be released on the occasion of Diwali 2023.