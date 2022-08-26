Salman Khan shares glimpse of his next film Kisi Ka Bhai…Kisi Ki Jaan as he completes 34 years in Bollywood; Watch

Salman Khan, one of the biggest superstars that the Hindi film industry has ever got, started his journey on August 26, 1988. He made his first ever on-screen appearance in Biwi Ho To Aisi starring the evergreen Rekha, Farooq Shaikh, and Kader Khan. It was a brief role for Salman Khan but there was no looking for the actor. He managed to win millions of hearts with his performance in Maine Pyaar Kiya, a year later in 1989.

In these 34 years, Salman Khan has given us many memorable roles and blockbusters. The superstar of Indian cinema has delivered some of the biggest and most iconic blockbusters through the journey. As fans of Salman Khan are celebrating the actor’s journey by trending #34YearsOfSalmanKhanEra, the superstar acknowledged this gesture by putting out a special post on all his social media platforms. He thanked them all for their love and support and followed it up with the announcement of his new film, Kisi Ka Bhai… Kisi Ki Jaan in a personalised unique way that is signature to him, as the Superstar believes in sharing his news directly with his fans.

“34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now. My Life’s journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here. Thank u for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now. Really appreciate it,” read a post by Salman, with a new video attached about his upcoming film.

Salman Khan disclosed the film title towards the end of the video by saying, “Kisi Ka Bhai… Kisi Ki Jaan”

The video begins with a text filled with gratitude. He is thankful to his fans for their constant love and support. Soon after the text fades away, the actor has unveiled a very new and unique look of himself with the announcement of the film.

We can see Salman flaunting his new shoulder-cut long hair. With his glasses on, he is looking extremely appealing and attractive to the eyes of the viewers.

Salman Khan is termed the Sultan of Box Office and King of Single Screens, credited with single-handedly reviving the culture of mass cinema in the last decade.

With Kisi Ka Bhai… Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan is all set to return to the big screen in a full-fledged role after 3 long years. If we go by the poster, the film will be loaded with all elements that one expects of a Salman Khan film – Action, comedy, drama, romance, and music.