Salman Khan set to return with ‘Bigg Boss 2020’

Published: August 9, 2020 6:39 PM

Shot at Salman's Panvel farmhouse, the promo features the 54-year-old actor farming.

While details are currently under wraps, “Bigg Boss” will reportedly go on floors in September.

Superstar Salman Khan will soon return with the next season of the hit reality show “Bigg Boss”, the makers have announced.  TV channel Colors shared a promo of the series Saturday on Instagram, writing that the “scene will change” as the show gears for its 14th edition. Shot at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse, the promo features the 54-year-old actor farming.

“The lockdown has become a speed breaker to everyone’s normal life. Which is why I am growing rice and riding a tractor.  “But now the time has come for the scene to change,” Salman says in the video as the logo of “Bigg Boss” 2020 appears on screen.  The “Bharat” star has been hosting the reality show since its fourth season in 2010.
“Bigg Boss” season 13, which got a five-week extension owing to its popularity, saw TV star Sidharth Shukla emerge winner.

