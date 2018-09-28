Salman Khan reportedly earning this whopping amount for Bigg Boss 12

Salman Khan is reportedly being paid around Rs 12 to Rs 14 cr for Bigg Boss 12. (Source: Twitter)

Bigg Boss 12 with Salman Khan as host once again, premiered on September 16 and has been smashing the rating charts since then. The show opened on the sixth spot in the latest BARC India ratings with 5.7 million impressions, beating Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 which is on the tenth spot with 5.4 million impressions. Undoubtedly, Salman Khan is a major reason behind the show’s popularity and the actor is getting a whopping amount to be a part of it.

According to a report by Business Today, the actor is reportedly earning around Rs 12 crore to Rs 14 crore per episode for the latest season of the show. He appears twice a week on Bigg Boss and is likely to end up with an earning of somewhere between Rs 300 crore to Rs 350 crore by the end of the season. Even though there is no official confirmation on the figure, back of the envelope calculations indicate that the amount is more than what the actor was paid for his last show – ‘Dus Ka Dum’. He had agreed for a sum of Rs 3 crore per episode with the channel for the show.

Earlier this year, the actor was placed on the ninth spot on Forbes Highest Paid Actors 2018, with $38.5 million in earnings between June 2017 to June 2018. Hits like Tiger Zinda Hai and endorsements from brands like Suzuki motorcycles and Chloromint were credited for his massive paychecks.

On the work front, he is currently busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat also starring Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit’s Dance Deewane which ended recently, finished on the second spot in the BARC ratings with 7.3 million impressions for its finale episode. Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin continues to hold its fort at the top spot with 10.1 million impressions and might continue its reign as no other show has managed to get close to its numbers.