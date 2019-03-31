The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda invokes producer Salman Khan to take a dig at Kapil

In the teaser, we can see Bacha Yadav also known as Kiku Sharda making a sweet gesture for the three legendary heroines.

The Kapil Sharma show is not just about tickling your funny bone, it also has a lot of characters taking a dig at each other, on the show. While usually, we see Kapil dominating that part (taking a dig at other cast members), on the rare occasion, it is Kiku Sharda, who plays Bacha Yadav on the show, take a jab at the host which made everyone, including the guests on the show, crack up.

In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, we saw yesteryear Bollywood actresses including Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen grace the couch with their esteemed presence. A number of jokes were cracked on the show which made the veteran actress giggle like children.

According to a media report, during the episode, Bacha Yadav gave Asha Parekh a kite, as a reference to her film Kati Patang, paper flowers to Waheeda Rehman as a token for her film Kaagaz Ke Phool and a blank page to Helen suggesting her that her husband, Salim Khan, writes a movie script on it.

So, Kapil asked Kiku why would Salim Khan write a script for him? To which, Kiku replied: “Salman (Khan) Ji aapke liye show produce kar sakte hain, Salim Ji hamare liye script Nahi likh sakte?” (If Salman Khan can produce a show for you, can’t Salim Khan write a script for me).

With stars like these on the stage, you’re bound to be STARSTRUCK! Are you just as excited as Bhoori? Tune in to #TheKapilSharmaShow and catch this legendary episode tonight at 9:30 PM. @KapilSharmaK9 @kikusharda @haanjichandan @Krushna_KAS @bharti_lalli @sumona24 pic.twitter.com/BJEMf22icY — Sony TV (@SonyTV) March 30, 2019

Well, the entire panel of ladies, Kapil Sharma himself and special guest Archana Puran Singh all burst into laughter upon hearing Kiku’s quick wit. Meanwhile, the show also had several other stand out moments which made every laugh out loud.

During the episode, Kapil Sharma asked Waheeda Rehman about the time she had to slap Amitabh Bachchan across his face while shooting a scene for their film Reshma Aur Shera. “Maine Kahan Amitabh, bahut kas ke lagane waali hun. Shot Hua aur Amitabh ne Kahan, Waheeda ji, kaafi achcha that (I said, Amitabh, I’m going to hit you hard. After the shot, he said, Waheeda Ji, it was quite good).”

All in all, it was one of the most hilarious and at the same time endearing episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show.