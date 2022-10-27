scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Salman Khan recovers from dengue, to resume shoot for Bigg Boss 16

“Salman Khan is getting better. He is a bit weak but has recovered,” the source told PTI.

Written by PTI
Salman Khan recovers from dengue, to resume shoot for Bigg Boss 16
Salman Khan. (File Image)

Superstar Salman Khan has recovered from dengue and will soon resume shooting for reality show Bigg Boss 16, a source close to the actor said. The 56-year-old star, who has been hosting Bigg Boss since 2010, was diagnosed with dengue last week and was unable to shoot for the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episodes of the Colors channel show.

“He is getting better. He is a bit weak but has recovered,” the source told PTI. The actor will be filming for the weekend episodes on Thursday, a source close to the show said.

“The programming team has been informed Salman will shoot for Friday and Saturday’s episode today afternoon. Actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi too will come today on the set to promote their film Phone Bhoot on the show,” the source added.

Also Read
Vin diesel, deepika padukone, deepika padukone hollywood, deepika padukone xxx, xxx return of xander cage, vin diesel xxx, deepika padukone twitter, deepika padukone vin diesel karan johar, deepika padukone vin diesel koffee with karan, deepika padukone vin diesel kapil sharma, deepika padukone photos, deepika padukone xxx photos, deepika padukone vin diesel photos, deepika padukone vin diesel pics, deepika padukone instagram, deepika padukone news, deepika padukone movies, deepika padukone songs, xxx release date, xxx trailer deepika padukone, xxx poster deepika padukone, ruby rose, entertainment, entertainment news, movies, movies news, bollywood, bollywood news, hollywood, hollywood news

During Salman’s absence, filmmaker Karan Johar served as the host for three episodes of the long-running reality show.

Bigg Boss features a host of popular celebrity contestants locked in the house with over 90 cameras monitoring their each move. The 16th season of of the show premiered on Colors channel on October.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.