Salman Khan receives yet another life threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang; Why is the gangster after the actor’s life?

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly sent a threat mail to actor Salman Khan, leading to the filing of an FIR against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar, and Rohit Brar at Bandra police station.

Bishnoi, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, is presently confined in a Delhi jail and has often been in the news for his tussle with the Bollywood actor. The Punjab-based gangster has been vocal about teaching the Dabangg star “a lesson” and had admitted to “plotting a plan” to kill Khan.

Why is Lawrence Bishnoi after Salman Khan’s life?

How is Bishnoi connected to Salman Khan and why does he want to kill the Bollywood star, having threatened him multiple times? The timeline traces back to 1998 – a time when Bishnoi was merely a 5-year-old. Let’s find out.



In October 1998, during the filming of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, it is claimed that while driving around Kankani Village in a gypsy car, the actors encountered a group of blackbucks and Salman Khan reportedly shot two of them.

Bishnoi community and blackbucks

The Bishnoi community views blackbucks as sacred animals. While being interrogated, Bishnoi also informed the police that the Bishnoi community would never forgive Salman Khan for shooting and killing a blackbuck. According to allegations, Bishnoi dispatched gangster Sampat Nehra, a member of the Bishnoi gang, to Mumbai to conduct surveillance on Salman Khan’s residence. When questioned by the police, he stated that Nehra was unable to carry out the assassination since he lacked a rifle capable of shooting from a long distance.



Prior to the latest threat, Salman Khan’s father of Salim Khan had received a threat letter while he was out for a morning walk. The letter, addressed to his son, read “Tumhara bhi Moosewala kar denge” (You will meet the same fate as Sidhu Moosewala.)

In response to a threat received from the Bishnoi gang, Salman Khan’s security has been significantly increased. Two assistant police inspectors and four constables have been stationed outside the Bollywood actor’s residence, along with a police jeep. Additionally, Salman Khan has his own Y-category security and a bulletproof car for protection.