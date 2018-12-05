This Bollywood star ranks 1st on Forbes India highest earning celeb list and it’s not Shah Rukh Khan or Akshay Kumar

It is not the first time that Salman Khan has topped the list. (IE)

Who said Khans are a thing-of-the-past in the Bollywood industry? This year, standing on rank 1 on the Forbes India highest earning celeb list, is a Bollywood actor and a Khan. It is not the first time that this Khan has topped the list. For the third consecutive time, superstar Salman Khan has ranked first on the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, said a PTI report. Within a period of just one year, w.e.f October 1, 2017, to September 30, 2018, the 53-year-old actor has earned a whopping Rs 253.25 crore through his films, television appearances and brand endorsements.

Standing tall on Rank 4 is another Bollywood actor, the first woman to make it on Top 5 positions, Deepika Padukone with Rs 112.8 crore. The Padmaavat actor is the first female Bollywood celebrity to rank in the Top 5 position since the inception of the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list in 2012. She is certainly the highest-earning woman celebrity in the country. For Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, it was a freefall in the list as she lost her last year’s 7th Rank (Rs 68 crore) and settled for Rank 49 with Rs 18 crore as earnings in 2018.

The Rank 2 position was held by none other than Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, husband to Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. After minting Rs 228.09 crore, he is the first sportsperson to make it to the spot, which is regularly dominated by a showbiz personality. Following Kohli is Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar, who ranked 3rd on the list with Rs 185 crore, a step up for the actor since last year.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also slipped down the list from his Rank 2 position last year to Number 13 this year with Rs 56 crore. On Rank 6 was Thugs of Hindostan actor Aamir Khan with Rs 97.5 crore, followed by megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Rank 7 with Rs 96.17 as earnings. Standing four positions below Deepika, Ranveer Singh was listed on the 8th spot with Rs 84.67 crores and Ajay Devgn ranked 10th with Rs 74.5 crores.

Apart from Kohli, other cricketers who made it in Top 10 on the list are Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar. At No 5 was Dhoni with Rs 101.77 crore while Tendulkar ranked 9th on the list with Rs 80 crore. Accounting for women representation, the number has gone down from last year’s 21 to 18 this year. Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif along with shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal made it to Top 100 on the list.

First-timers on the Forbes list included DJ Nucleya, Malayalam star Mammootty, Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and Telugu director Kortala Siva. The all-in-all cumulative earnings figure for 2018 amounted to Rs 3,140.25 crore, nearly 17 per cent higher than Rs 2,683 crore in 2017.