Radhe Box Office Day 1: Here’s how much Salman Khan’s Eid release minted from subscriptions

Radhe is Salman Khan's much-awaited Eid release.

Salman Khan’s Radhe Box Office: Salman Khan’s much awaited Eid release has opened with mixed to bad review but reviews have rarely impacted the box office collection of ‘Bhai’s’ movies. According to Film Trade analyst and Critic Sumit Kadel, The PPV or pay per-view model and worked really well for Zee Studios and Zee 5 and “was a masterstroke.” He added that the move to release film on PPV model is a “game changer move for the film industry as the filme minted ₹ 100 crore from just Day-1 subscriptions and lakhs of views. Expect more bollywood biggies opting for PPV model now.”

Kadel tweeted that Radhe has proved to be a terrific catch for Zee Studios and “Salman Khan’s superstardom has got them 42 lakhs ( 4.2Million) views within 24 hrs. Fantastic opening on digital world.” Explaining why the PPV move has been a masterstroke, Kadel tweeted that all these collections of Radhe will entirely go to OTT platform with no entertainment tax, no exhibitor or distributors’ share. In international market, Radhe minted Rs 5 crore on its opening day.

If we calculate the collections- 42 lakhs* 249 = 100 cr+. #Radhe https://t.co/hHkYnZWaNS — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 14, 2021

“Everything revolutionary first sound unbelievable, then its becomes a norm. Makers of a Bollywood biggie which have a collaboration with Netflix are searching for PPV partner …. The Game has begun!” Sumit Kadel reiterated his stand.

Reviewing the movie, Kadel was generous and said, “Radhe is a top-notch entertainer, boasts super stylish raw action, watertight script & fact paced screenplay. Salman Khan delivers a seeti maar act. Randeep Hooda shines in his most menacing role ever. Provides clean family entertainment. Eid Mubarak.”

#RadheReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️???? ( 3.5) #Radhe is a Top-Notch entertainer, boasts super stylish raw action, watertight script & fact paced screenplay.#SalmanKhan delivers a seeti maar act. #RandeepHooda shines in his most menacing role ever. Provides clean family entertainment.Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/HTysVAR5PP — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 13, 2021

Known movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh was meanwhile was not happy with Radhe. In his review on Twitter, Adarsh called the movie ‘disappointing’ and awarded just 2 stars.

#OneWordReview…#Radhe: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️

Doesn’t meet the sky-high expectations… Clichéd plot and predictable formula remodelled with new packaging… #SalmanKhan very good, but lacklustre screenwriting is a roadblock… Strictly for #Salman fans. #RadheReview pic.twitter.com/4AMLnDnGGV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2021

“Doesn’t meet the sky-high expectations… Clichéd plot and predictable formula remodeled with new packaging… Salman Khan very good, but lackluster screenwriting is a roadblock… Strictly for Salman fans,” Adarsh added.