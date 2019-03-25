Salman Khan’s Bharat movie trailer release date confirmed!

By: | Published: March 25, 2019 10:56 AM

Salman Khan's Bharat trailer: The trailer of the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat has been locked and will come out in the third week of April, shared Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the film, on his Twitter account on Sunday.

salman khan bharat movie trailer release date, salman khan age, salman khan bharat movie, salman khan bharat teaser, salman khan bharat image, salman khan bharat film, salman khan bharat poster, salman khan bharat photo, salman khan movie, salman khan image, bharat movie cast, bharat movie trailer, bharat movie story, bharat movie salman khan, bharat movie release date, bharat movie poster, katrina kaif salman khanSalman Khan in a still from Bharat.

Salman Khan’s Bharat trailer: Salman Khan’s Eid release for this year, Bharat, is one film that movie maniacs are dying to watch. The big-scaled project has been making news ever since its official announcement last year. Now, when it is less than three months away from its release in theatres, the buzz surrounding it is at its peak. It goes without saying that for Salman’s diehard fans, the wait is going to be super-hard. However, to make it a bit easier, the makers are all set to launch the film’s official trailer.

The trailer has been locked and will come out in the third week of April, shared Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of Bharat, on his Twitter account on Sunday. Ali, in his post, also revealed that the film was now into its final stages of post-production.

His tweet read that ‘yes the trailer of Bharat is locked, we are into final stages of post-production, it will come out in the 3rd week of April. This one is a very special film, anxious, nervous, & excited. May God bless us all.

ALI ABBAS ZAFAR’S TWEET:

Also Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh to clash with Panipat in December!

Bharat, that marks the third collaboration between Salman and Ali after Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead, who was brought in to fill Priyanka Chopra’s post after the latter’s exit from the film at the eleventh hour. Katrina has previously worked with Ali on films Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

WATCH BHARAT’S TEASER:

Bharat, an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, is a joint production venture between Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series Films. The film also features Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in important roles, among others.

