Salman Khan’s Bharat movie trailer release date confirmed!

Salman Khan in a still from Bharat.

Salman Khan’s Bharat trailer: Salman Khan’s Eid release for this year, Bharat, is one film that movie maniacs are dying to watch. The big-scaled project has been making news ever since its official announcement last year. Now, when it is less than three months away from its release in theatres, the buzz surrounding it is at its peak. It goes without saying that for Salman’s diehard fans, the wait is going to be super-hard. However, to make it a bit easier, the makers are all set to launch the film’s official trailer.

The trailer has been locked and will come out in the third week of April, shared Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of Bharat, on his Twitter account on Sunday. Ali, in his post, also revealed that the film was now into its final stages of post-production.

His tweet read that ‘yes the trailer of Bharat is locked, we are into final stages of post-production, it will come out in the 3rd week of April. This one is a very special film, anxious, nervous, & excited. May God bless us all.

ALI ABBAS ZAFAR’S TWEET:

Yes the trailer of @Bharat_TheFilm is locked , we are into final stages of post production , it will come out in 3rd week of April . This one is a very special film , Nervous , anxious & excited ???? . May god bless us all . — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 24, 2019

Bharat, that marks the third collaboration between Salman and Ali after Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead, who was brought in to fill Priyanka Chopra’s post after the latter’s exit from the film at the eleventh hour. Katrina has previously worked with Ali on films Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

WATCH BHARAT’S TEASER:



Bharat, an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, is a joint production venture between Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series Films. The film also features Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in important roles, among others.