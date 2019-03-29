Salman Khan’s Bharat movie trailer release date announced!

A still from Salman Khan-starrer ‘Bharat’.

Like every other year, this year’s Eid is also booked by Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan as his movie ‘Bharat‘ will hit theatres. And after watching the action-packed teaser of the film, fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer which has finally got a date. The movie is an official Hindi remake of the 2014 South Korean drama, Ode to My Father and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Trailer of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Bharat’ is scheduled to release on April 24 and it will also be attached to the much awaited Hollywood film, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ which is slated to release on April 26 in India.

Salman Khan will be seen sporting five different looks extending over 60 years, including a significant part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Spanning over six decades, Bharat tells the story of Salman’s eponymous character — shown in the teaser to be an oil-rig worker, a circus performer, and a seafarer whose life journey, however, intersects with key historical events in Indian history.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

And here’s some #Xclusiv info on Salman Khan starrer #Bharat…

* #BharatTrailer will be launched on 24 April 2019.

* #BharatTrailer will be showcased with #AvengersEndgame on 26 April 2019.

* Release date locked: 5 June 2019. #Eid2019 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2019

The duo worked together in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Sultan’ and we all know the outcome of those two movies, both were blockbusters and crossed 500 crores at the box office.

The film is produced by Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, and co-produced by Nikhil Namit.

Slated for release on June 5, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Sonali Kulkarni and Nora Fatehi.

After Bharat, Salman will be seen in Prabhu Deva’s Dabangg 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah.