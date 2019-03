Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif wrap ‘Bharat’ shoot

This is their third collaboration after 2016’s “Sultan” and last year’s blockbuster “Tiger Zinda Hai”. (Photo credit: Twitter)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on Wednesday announced the wrap of their film, “Bharat”. Salman, 52, shared the news on Twitter. “And it’s a wrap for #Bharat. @aliabbaszafar #katrinakaif @atulreellife #AlviraAgnihotri @WhoSunilGrover @DishPatani #Tabu @Bharat_TheFilm,” he wrote alongside a picture with Katrina. The 52-year-old actor stars in the title role in the movie, which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. This is their third collaboration after 2016’s “Sultan” and last year’s blockbuster “Tiger Zinda Hai”.

The film also features Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. “Bharat” is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, “Ode to My Father”, which narrates modern Korean history from the 1950s to the modern day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.

The film will also depict the government’s decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the ’60s and the Vietnam War. Presented by T-Series, the film is produced by Salman and Atul Agnihotri. Shot in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India, the film is slated to be released on Eid 2019.