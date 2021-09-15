Salman Khan is a foodie, SRK only eats tandoori chicken: Anil Kapoor spills superstars’ food secrets

The enthusiastic star was keen on learning kitchen tricks. (File)

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor spilled some of the biggest superstar kitchen secrets, revealing that Salman Khan was one of the biggest foodies in the industry.

Anil, who was the latest celebrity to make an appearance on Star vs Food Season 2 on Discovery Plus, revealed that Bollywood’s ‘Bhai’ ate everything — from the humble chhole bhature to the lavish biriyani spread.

The Mr. India actor was discussing the food choices of Bollywood superstars with close friend Farah Khan when he spilled that Shah Rukh Khan didn’t eat anything except one tandoori chicken serving.

The enthusiastic star was keen on learning kitchen tricks, but failed to the most important one — light the stove.

Anil collaborated with Ganesh, the executive chef at Mumbai restaurant Silly, and delivered for guests Arbaaz Khan, sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor, and Farah lamb curry-rice, burgers, and gnocchi pasta. During the preparation, Anil revealed that he only had eggs and toast for breakfast and said he had never liked dieting.

Later, Maheep disclosed how Anil’s wife Sunita kept the actor on a leash. She said Sunita never let Anil have anything, adding that he had been eating from everyone else’s plate over the past 26 years.

During the chat, Anil also divulged the story behind ‘jhakaas’, a word which has become synonymous with him. Recounting the tale, Anil said he had done Yudh, directed by Rajiv Rai, also starring Jackie Shroff. In that film, his character used to say ‘jhakaas’ a lot, and it became a hit with the audience.

However, the word disappeared when he started working on other projects, before reappearing one day and reattached with him.

Anil also mentioned that he tells filmmakers that he would charge double if they wanted him to say ‘jhakaas’ in their films.

Anil was emotional by the end of the show, and said the experience reminded him of his mother, who waited for everyone to compliment her food after serving them.