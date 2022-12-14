Salman Khan in Godfather to Vijay Deverakonda in Liger: Actors who impressed audiences in regional films

This year the Indian Film industry has broken all language barriers. We have seen a large number of artists make their debut in regional language films. From Salman Khan to Jasmin Bhasin here are the actors who have left us spellbound with their performances in regional films this year.

Salman Khan – Godfather

This was one of the most anticipated films of the year. The audiences were ecstatic as they got to see two legends Megastar Chiranjeevi and Superstar Salman Khan on screen. Even though it was his first South Indian Film the superstar impressed us with his skilful and dashing action sequences.

Also Read From Shehnaaz Kaur Gill to Prince Narula, here are the top launches of Salman Khan on Bigg Boss who became a sensation after

Rashmika Mandanna – Goodbye

The Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna made her Hindi Film Debut with the movie Goodbye starring alongside none other than Amitabh Bachchan. She thoroughly impressed us with her amazing performance as Tara since most of the conflict in the movie is around her character. We can’t wait to see more of her in Hindi films.

Adivi Sesh – Major

Talking about regional debut we cannot go without mentioning Adivi Sesh in the film Major. One of the highest-grossing Pan-India films shot and released simultaneously in both Telugu languages throughout the country. Adivi Sesh’s performance too was highly acclaimed and revered by audiences all over.

Jasmin Bhasin – Honeymoon

Jamin plays the sweet girl next door, Sukh in her first Punjabi film Honeymoon. We surely have hearty eyes for how she has portrayed the character to perfection. Her innocent and playful personality shines through which does nothing but justice to her character in this fun-filled family comedy.

Vijay Deverakonda – Liger

We were thoroughly impressed by Vijay Deverakonda’s performance in his Hindi language film, Liger. The way he portrays the brave-hearted character of Sashwath Agarwal aka Liger in this movie impressed most audiences. Watching him and Ananya Pandey share the screen was a treat.

Amyra Dastur – Jogi

The actress’s performance in Jogi as Kammo was extremely impressive. As said by many, the charterer she plays is like a ray of sunshine in the storm. We would love to see her play more of such strong characters in her future projects.

Naga Chaitanya – Laal Singh Chadha

Although he’s a big name in the South film industry, Laal Singh Chaddha marks Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut. His character Balaraju Bodi and Aamir Khan’s bond in the film was something worth watching. We are curious to know if the actor has other Bollywood projects lined up in the upcoming year.

Shalini Pandey – Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Debutante Shalini Pandey as Mudra was extremely impressive in the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The strong yet nervous character she plays makes gives the character to life. Be it emotional scenes or humorous ones, she did not fail to amaze me throughout the film.