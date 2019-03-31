Salman Khan comes to choreographer Saroj Khan’s aide after she runs out of work in Bollywood

Salman Khan and Saroj Khan have collaborated in many movies in the past

Not just actors, Salman Khan has now come to the aide of yesteryear choreographer Saroj Khan, who has been out of work for the last few years in Bollywood. The veteran Bollywood choreographer, who has made the likes of Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi and several other modern-day actresses, groove to her moves, had recently lashed out at the industry for not offering her work.

However, when Salman Khan got wind of Saroj Khan’s situation, he soon rushed to her rescue. In an interview with Mid-Day, Saroj Khan revealed that not only did Salman Khan meet her in person but also promised to give her work in his upcoming productions. Though there is no confirmation on which next Salman Khan film will Saroj Khan choreograph in, the Bollywood veteran is certain that Salman is a man of his word and will fulfill what he has promised.

The veteran choreographer has previously collaborated with Salman Khan in many films, including his Bollywood debut Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, which starred Rekha and Farooq Shaikh. They then went on to work together in films like Biwi No.1, Andaz Apna Apna, and many more. According to the report, Saroj might be choreographing a song in the Arbaaz Khan-produced Dabangg 3, which stars Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead and will hit theatres in December 2019.

Incidentally, Saroj Khan had approached to meet Salman Khan for a different reason. Her grandson was unwell and wanted to meet Salman Khan. Saroj Khan revealed that her 13-year-old grandson, Aryan, has been unwell for some time and being an ardent fan of Salman he had expressed his wish to meet him. So, she had approached Sandhya [Ramachandran], who is part of his NGO Being Human. Salman invited them over to his residence. He was so warm to Aryan and clicked many pictures with him.

Saroj Khan isn’t the only one out of work in Bollywood whom Salman has helped out in recent times, in fact, last year, actor Bobby Deol couldn’t stop praising and thanking Salman Khan for bringing him back into movies. Bobby Deol, who delivered several hit films in the ‘90s had disappeared from the big screen in recent times until Salman got him back and offered him a part in his film Race 3.