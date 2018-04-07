​​ ​
Salman Khan gets bail, Bollywood erupts with joy – here’s how celebs reacted

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Salman Khan was granted bail by district and sessions court in Jodhpur in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Saturday. (PTI)

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan was granted bail by district and sessions court in Jodhpur in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Saturday. In a huge relief for the filmstar, the court released him on the surety of two bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each. As the news of his release broke, celebrities and well-wishers from the Indian film industry expressed their joy and happiness on Twitter over the decision. District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi allowed the actor bail so that he could file an appeal against his conviction and sentencing. The 52-year-old actor was sentenced to five years in prison on April 5 and had spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail. Salman is expected to be released by evening and will immediately return to Mumbai.

The actor was found guilty of poaching two blackbucks during the shooting of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur around midnight between October 1-2, 1998. Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre were also charged with killing the endangered animal but were later acquitted.

Several celebrities have come out in support of the actor after bail was granted and have wished that he will soon be out of this case. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, Salman’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-star expressed his happiness on Twitter while director of Salman’s upcoming film “Race 3” Remo D’Souza claiming to be a huge fan of the star said that he was relieved and happy on his bail.

Other notable personalities like Adnan Sami, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shinde, Subhash Ghai and many others tweeted their joy and happiness over Salman’s bail.

