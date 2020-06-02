Salman Khan donates 1 lakh hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police; other initiatives ‘Anna Daan’, food truck continue

He also informed the public about the brand’s decision to produce sanitizers instead of deodorants in view of the ongoing pandemic. (File image)

Bollywood star Salman Khan has stepped in to aid the Mumbai Police in combating the virus. Salman Khan tweeted a video about his new grooming brand FRSH on May 21. Through the video he emphasised on the need for sanitisation. He also informed the public about the brand’s decision to produce sanitizers instead of deodorants in view of the ongoing pandemic. The actor has been constantly urging people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing as well as observe the rules throughout the lockdown.

The news of Salman Khan donating 1 lakh FRSH hand sanitizers made to the Mumbai Police reached Twitter through a tweet shared by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray thanked the Bollywood megastar for his help in fighting the pandemic in his tweet.

Clearly, this initiative is not an isolated episode. Khan has been seen aiding the fight against the virus since the first lockdown. It all began with his initiative to ensure the livelihood of 25,000 workers within the film fraternity. He pledged financial assistance to them in lieu of the loss of their daily wages.

The actor promoted the ‘Anna Daan’ initiative, using the popular social media to throw a challenge for a social cause. He asked his fans to aid the underprivileged through donations as part of the challenge. The actor said that donations should ideally be made to a legitimate organization.

The popular actor’s food truck has also been pressed into service. ‘Being Haangryy’, the food truck venture, has been used to distribute food to the worst affected. The actor, however, has not made public this piece of his contribution. The public got to know about this through social media when Shiv Sena’s Rahul N Kanal’s tweet about food being distributed using the truck in Sewri, Santacruz, Koliwada and the Milna Mall Transit areas.

Putting his talent to use through his dedicated fan base, SalmanKhan also created awareness through the song ‘Pyaar Karona, khayal rakhona’. He wrote the song himself to create awareness about COVID-19, spreading the message that the COVID 19 virus needs to be fought with love and compassion.