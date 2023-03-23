The investigation into the threatening email received by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, undertaken by the Mumbai Police, has uncovered a connection to the United Kingdom. Although the email address used to send the message did not provide significant information, the police discovered that it was associated with a UK-based mobile number.

On March 18, the Bandra police had filed an FIR against three individuals – Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending a threatening email to Salman Khan’s office. Prashant Gunjalkar, one of the actor’s close associates, had lodged the complaint. The email referenced a recent interview with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in which he claimed that “his goal in life was to kill Salman Khan.”

According to the FIR, Prashant Gunjalkar was present at Salman Khan’s office when he noticed an email from ‘Rohit Garg’ and brought it to the police’s attention. The email, addressed to Prashant Gunjalkar stated that Salman Khan must have seen Lawrence Bishnoi’s recent interview and suggested that he speak to ‘Goldy bhai’ to resolve the matter. The email ended with a warning that if Salman Khan did not take action, he would face consequences. The FIR was filed under sections 120-B, 506-II, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation, and common intention, respectively.



Following the threat, security measures have been heightened outside the superstar’s residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. The Mumbai police have announced that they will not permit the gathering of fans, admirers, and tourists outside Salman’s home.