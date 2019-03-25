Salman Khan confirms his role in the remake of Korean film Veteran

Salman had said in a tweet that it’s been 20 years but he is glad Sanjay and him are finally back in his next film, Inshallah.

After Bharat, which is an official adaptation of the 2014 Korean movie Ode To My Father, Salman Khan has now confirmed that he would be doing another remake. The 53-year-old actor announced that the rights of the hit South Korean action comedy film Veteran have been procured by his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

While talking to Press Trust of India, the Race 3 actor reportedly said that producer Atul Agnihotri has acquired the rights of the 2015 movie. “I am doing Veteran. Atul has rights. It’s a nice film. We will do this film after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film,” Salman was quoted as saying at an interview in Mumbai.

The trailer of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat is all set to drop in the third week of April. Besides Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, the period drama also features Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover.

While Ode To My Father is the fourth highest grossing domestic film in South Korea, Veteran is the fifth highest and is based on a detective who hunts down a man running a crime syndicate.

The actor had only recently announced that he would be reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Saawariya for Inshallah. The movie will see Alia Bhatt as the female lead.

Salman had said in a tweet that it’s been 20 years but he is glad Sanjay and him are finally back in his next film, Inshallah.

Salman Khan’s Tweet:

It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.#Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2019

On the film front, Salman recently wrapped up the shooting of Bharat and would now begin shooting the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise very soon. Presently, he is busy promoting his upcoming production venture Notebook featuring debutantes Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. The movie will hit the theatres this Friday.