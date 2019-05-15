Bharat vs X-Men Dark Phoenix: Salman Khan to clash with Sophie Turner at the box office on ‘Eid 2019’

Salman Khan's upcoming movie Bharat's release date is just 20 days away. But this time it looks like the Dabbang actor may not have a solo release, as his latest movie 'Bharat' will be up against another highly anticipated movie. Sophie Turner starrer 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' and 'Bharat' are all set to clash at the box office this Eid. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh announced the release date of Sophie Turner's movie on his social media account and wrote, "Arriving on Eid 2019, X Men: Dark Phoenix to release on 5th June 2019 in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Here`s the Hindi poster." WATCH VIDEO: Earlier, the movie was slated to release on 2nd November 2018 (last year) but was later shifted to February 2019 (this year). Now the release of the film will clash with `Bharat` which hits silver screens on the same day. READ:\u00a0From Ram to Arjun, how Ali Abbas Zafar eventually named Salman 'Bharat' TARAN ADARSH'S TWEET: Arriving on #Eid 2019. #XMen: #DarkPhoenix to release on 5 June 2019 in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. Here's the poster in #Hindi: pic.twitter.com\/ewvvkMY2s0 \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2019 Now fans are eager to know as to which movie will rule the box office with its day one collection on Eid. Salman Khan has been an undisputed king of the box office on Eid. Earlier the moviemakers had dropped the poster of the movie. The poster depicts Sophie Turner and Jean Grey as both powerful and regular cosmic entities. However, the franchise's die-hard fans would also notice that Sophie`s Phoenix outfit echoes the Phoenix costume, which was worn by Famke Janssen in `X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006. Notably, it is also similar to the costume worn by Magneto in the Morrison New X-Men comics climax (illustrated by Phil Jimenez). However, the trailer of the movie gave an in-depth look at the journey of Jean Grey. From an unwanted child who contributes to a car accident accidentally, to a young woman who resorts to seeking out counsel form Magneto (role played by Michael Fassbender) after feeling betrayed by Charles Xavier (role played by James McAvoy). X-Men: Dark Phoenix Trailer: The movie will also feature Jennifer Lawrence, returning as Mystique, Evan Peters as Quicksilver, Tye Sheridan as Cyclops and Nicholas Hoult as Beast. Directed and written by Simon the movie will hit the theatres on 5th June. For the 2006`s `X-Men: The Last Stand`, Kinberg also served as the scriptwriter.