Salman Khan’s Bharat movie trailer release date announced!

By: | Updated: March 30, 2019 10:31 AM

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is an official Hindi remake of the 2014 South Korean drama, Ode to My Father.

salman khan bharat movie trailer release date, salman khan age, salman khan bharat movie, salman khan bharat teaser, salman khan bharat image, salman khan bharat film, salman khan bharat poster, salman khan bharat photo, salman khan movie, salman khan image, bharat movie cast, bharat movie trailer, bharat movie story, bharat movie salman khan, bharat movie release date, bharat movie poster, katrina kaif salman khanA still from Salman Khan-starrer ‘Bharat’.

Like every other year, this year’s Eid is also booked by Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan as his movie ‘Bharat‘ will hit theatres. And after watching the action-packed teaser of the film, fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer which has finally got a date. The movie is an official Hindi remake of the 2014 South Korean drama, Ode to My Father and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Trailer of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Bharat’ is scheduled to release on April 24 and it will also be attached to the much awaited Hollywood film, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ which is slated to release on April 26 in India.

Salman Khan will be seen sporting five different looks extending over 60 years, including a significant part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Spanning over six decades, Bharat tells the story of Salman’s eponymous character — shown in the teaser to be an oil-rig worker, a circus performer, and a seafarer whose life journey, however, intersects with key historical events in Indian history.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Also Read: Kesari box office collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar starrer remains unstoppable at the box office 

The duo worked together in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Sultan’ and we all know the outcome of those two movies, both were blockbusters and crossed 500 crores at the box office.

The film is produced by Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, and co-produced by Nikhil Namit.

Slated for release on June 5, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Sonali Kulkarni and Nora Fatehi.

After Bharat, Salman will be seen in Prabhu Deva’s Dabangg 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Salman Khan’s Bharat movie trailer release date announced!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition