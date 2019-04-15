Salman Khan’s mature look like never before! Bharat movie first look poster is out, winning hearts!

By: | Updated: April 15, 2019 12:25 PM

Ahead of the launch of the trailer of the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat on April 24, the makers of the mega-budgeted venture, on Monday, shared the first-look poster of the film.

salman khan bharat movie poster, salman khan bharat film poster, salman khan bharat movie release date, salman khan bharat teaser, salman khan bharat image, salman khan bharat look Bharat first-look poster: Salman Khan is a handsome-looking oldie

The countdown to the release of supposedly the biggest movie trailer of 2019 has officially begun! Ahead of the launch of the trailer of the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat on April 24, the makers of the mega-budgeted venture, on Monday, shared the first-look poster of the film.

The poster features Salman as a handsome-looking oldie, who is seen sporting a salt-n-pepper look and an ultra-stylish pair of glasses to go with it. It says, “Journey of a man and a nation together.” It also announces ‘2010’ in bold and big letters suggesting the year the character is set in. Bharat, for those not in the know, will chronicle the journey of India from her birth in 1947 till present.

SALMAN KHAN’S TWEET:

READ: Ayushmma Khurana, Tabu starrer ‘Andhadhun’ storms past a whopping Rs 200 crore at China box office 

Sharing the poster on his Twitter account, Salman wrote that, ‘Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hain, usse kahin zyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hain!

Rocking the salt-and-pepper stubble, the 53-year-old actor looks dapper in the poster. The poster also shows Jackie Shroff in the backdrop. The actor is playing Salman Khan’s dad in the film. Bharat the movie is an official remake of a Korean film An Ode To My Father. Also, the film depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man. Along with Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Tabu in the lead roles. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who after the super success of Tiger Zinda Hai, is reuniting with Katrina and Salman.

WATCH BHARAT’S OFFICIAL TEASER:

After its unveiling on April 24, the trailer of Bharat can also be watched on the big screen. It will be attached to the Hollywood superhero flick Avengers: Endgame that is due for release on April 26.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Salman Khan’s mature look like never before! Bharat movie first look poster is out, winning hearts!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition