Salman Khan’s mature look like never before! Bharat movie first look poster is out, winning hearts!

Bharat first-look poster: Salman Khan is a handsome-looking oldie

The countdown to the release of supposedly the biggest movie trailer of 2019 has officially begun! Ahead of the launch of the trailer of the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat on April 24, the makers of the mega-budgeted venture, on Monday, shared the first-look poster of the film.

The poster features Salman as a handsome-looking oldie, who is seen sporting a salt-n-pepper look and an ultra-stylish pair of glasses to go with it. It says, “Journey of a man and a nation together.” It also announces ‘2010’ in bold and big letters suggesting the year the character is set in. Bharat, for those not in the know, will chronicle the journey of India from her birth in 1947 till present.

SALMAN KHAN’S TWEET:

READ: Ayushmma Khurana, Tabu starrer ‘Andhadhun’ storms past a whopping Rs 200 crore at China box office

Sharing the poster on his Twitter account, Salman wrote that, ‘Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hain, usse kahin zyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hain!

Rocking the salt-and-pepper stubble, the 53-year-old actor looks dapper in the poster. The poster also shows Jackie Shroff in the backdrop. The actor is playing Salman Khan’s dad in the film. Bharat the movie is an official remake of a Korean film An Ode To My Father. Also, the film depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man. Along with Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Tabu in the lead roles. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who after the super success of Tiger Zinda Hai, is reuniting with Katrina and Salman.

WATCH BHARAT’S OFFICIAL TEASER:



After its unveiling on April 24, the trailer of Bharat can also be watched on the big screen. It will be attached to the Hollywood superhero flick Avengers: Endgame that is due for release on April 26.