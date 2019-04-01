Salman Khan begins shooting for Dabangg 3! Don’t miss first look of Chulbul Pandey

Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan is aiming for a December 2019 release. Check out the first photo from the set.
All you Salman Khan fans who have been desperately waiting for Dabangg 3, the journey begins today! Salman Khan has officially started shooting for the film in Indore, his hometown, this morning along with producer Arbaaz Khan and director Prabhudeva. As Salman also took up to Twitter to share the first look from the film which shows the back of him with the shades hung in signature Dabangg style and Prabhudeva’s swag facing the camera.
There’s also a picture of the muhurat shot of Dabangg 3 doing the rounds on the internet which shows the film slate. Just how excited are you to see this much-anticipated sequel in the making. Not to mention, Arbaaz Khan had also teased fans by sharing a video of him and Salman announcing the shoot of Dabangg 3 last night. Following which, Sonakshi Sinha, who is reuniting with Salman for this third installment, commented saying, “Wooohoooo Joining you’ll soon!” Check out the first photos and video below.
Salman Khan reveals the first look of Dabangg 3
Day1…. #dabangg3 @arbaazSkhan @PDdancing @Nikhil_Dwivedi pic.twitter.com/dCEbIQmaqn
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 1, 2019
Talking about Dabangg 3, Salman will be seen reprising his Dabangg character, Chulbul Pandey – a bent cop who has his heart in the right place. Sonakshi plays his wife, Rajjo in the film. This is Salman and Sonakshi’s third film together after she made a successful Bollywood debut with Dabangg in 2010. The movie was directed by Abhinav Kashyap and turned out to be a blockbuster. Arbaaz had himself turned director for Dabangg 2, which also proved to be a super hit at the box office.
Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:
Shoot begins today… Salman Khan returns as Chulbul Pandey in #Dabangg3… Directed by Prabhu Dheva. pic.twitter.com/Qn7nDB349E
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2019
Arbaaz also adds, “That’s right. So we are going to have our first day of shoot tomorrow. Dabangg 3 starts tomorrow!”
Salman Khan’s Tweet:
Back in our birthplace for #Dabangg3 shoot @arbaazSkhan pic.twitter.com/JO9pH1X7Rf
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 31, 2019
Do you think Dabangg 3 will make be a big hit at the box office?
