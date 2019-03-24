Salman Khan attends the wedding of Venkatesh’s daughter in Jaipur. See pics

Salman Khan was in Jaipur. (Source: ItzEnaya_/Twitter)

Actor Salman Khan was in Jaipur on Friday to attend the wedding of South Indian actor Venkatesh’s daughter, Aashritha Daggubati, according to a report in Times Now. Pictures of Salman, posing with Venkatesh and actor Rana Daggubati were shared by actor and politician Bina Kak. In another picture, Bina posed with Salman and Venkatesh and wrote: “Congratulations Venky!”

Salman and Venkatesh are known to be good friends. The report added that many other well-known names from the film industry also attended the functions.

Aashritha Daggubati married her boyfriend Vinayak Reddy. According to media reports, Aashrita got engaged to Vinayak at her father’s residence in Hyderabad in February this year. Aashrita is a professional baker and runs an Instagram page called Infinity Platter.

Enaya’s Tweet:

Also Read: Happy Sardar Malayalam movie: Kalidas Jayaram to play a lead role

Salman was recently in Dubai for Da-Bangg tour, which got cancelled due to bad weather. He had shared a video with his fans explaining the reason.

He said that they were supposed to perform in Dubai. There has been a hailstorm and rain. Due to this, they had to cancel the programme. They are very sad about it. They had come with a lot of preparation to perform. They were very excited too.

Sreedhar Sri’s Tweet:

Salman is busy with his upcoming film Bharat. The film’s shooting was wrapped up in early March and Bharat’s female lead, Katrina Kaif made the announcement.

Venkatesh’s latest release F2, which released in January this year, has been appreciated by the audience. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is a story of a married man and another who is about to get married.