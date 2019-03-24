Salman Khan attends the wedding of Venkatesh’s daughter in Jaipur. See pics

By: | Published: March 24, 2019 1:28 PM

Actor Salman Khan was spotted at Telugu actor Venkatesh's daughter Aashritha's lavish wedding in Jaipur. He was seen spending quality time with Venkatesh's family.

salman khan venkatesh wedding, salman khan movie with venkatesh, salman khan age, salman khan image, salman khan ki picture, salman khan ki movie, venkatesh daughter marriage photos, venkatesh daughter ashritha images, venkatesh daughter wedding photos, venkatesh daughter pics, venkatesh daughter ashritha photosSalman Khan was in Jaipur. (Source: ItzEnaya_/Twitter)

Actor Salman Khan was in Jaipur on Friday to attend the wedding of South Indian actor Venkatesh’s daughter, Aashritha Daggubati, according to a report in Times Now. Pictures of Salman, posing with Venkatesh and actor Rana Daggubati were shared by actor and politician Bina Kak. In another picture, Bina posed with Salman and Venkatesh and wrote: “Congratulations Venky!”

Salman and Venkatesh are known to be good friends. The report added that many other well-known names from the film industry also attended the functions.

Aashritha Daggubati married her boyfriend Vinayak Reddy. According to media reports, Aashrita got engaged to Vinayak at her father’s residence in Hyderabad in February this year. Aashrita is a professional baker and runs an Instagram page called Infinity Platter.

Enaya’s Tweet:

Also Read: Happy Sardar Malayalam movie: Kalidas Jayaram to play a lead role

Salman was recently in Dubai for Da-Bangg tour, which got cancelled due to bad weather. He had shared a video with his fans explaining the reason.

He said that they were supposed to perform in Dubai. There has been a hailstorm and rain. Due to this, they had to cancel the programme. They are very sad about it. They had come with a lot of preparation to perform. They were very excited too.

Sreedhar Sri’s Tweet:

Salman is busy with his upcoming film Bharat. The film’s shooting was wrapped up in early March and Bharat’s female lead, Katrina Kaif made the announcement.

Venkatesh’s latest release F2, which released in January this year, has been appreciated by the audience. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is a story of a married man and another who is about to get married.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Salman Khan attends the wedding of Venkatesh’s daughter in Jaipur. See pics
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition