Salman Khan and a monkey’s message on environment and water conservation!

Salman Khan offering water to monkey

After Maharashtra government’s decisions about the recycling of the milk packets there comes another environment message from the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan himself. The fact that single-use plastics are very dangerous for the environment and for us is quite understandable and Salman Khan shared a very subtle yet impactful message on the topic.

Salman who was on a vacation celebrating the success of Bharat, took to Instagram to share a video where he can be seen offering water to a monkey. The actor referred to the monkey as ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and at first, offered him water in a plastic bottle. The monkey refuses to drink. However, when Salman Khan offered water in a glass to him then Salman Khan’s new ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ accepts it quickly.

In light of this incident, the actor while sharing the video on Instagram with the caption “Hamara Bajrangi Bhaijaan plastic ki bottle se paani nahi peeta hai (Our Bajrangi Bhaijaan does not drink from a plastic bottle).” Though there was not much emphasis in the caption of the video and it was shared on a lighter note but on the other end it had a very strong message contained in it that promoted the adverse impact of plastic and gave a message to stop using plastic bottles. It also shows the importance of water and how animals are deprived of water.

Salman Khan is currently celebrating the success of his movie ‘Bharat’, which minted more than Rs 200 crore on box office. The movie featured Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover among others. The movie was released on Eid, June 5th and bagged a humongous Rs 150 crore in just 5 days of its business at the box office.

‘Inshallah’ is the next film that Salman Khan is currently working on. The movie is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and also features Alia Bhatt. Salman Kahn will be doing a lead role in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie almost after a long span of 19 years. Though he appeared for a cameo in Bhansali’s Saawariya that released in 2007. The last Salman worked with Bhanshali was in ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ which released in 1999 and featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.