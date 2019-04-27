Sooryavanshi vs Inshallah: Katrina Kaif has immense confidence in Salman Khan, ‘he will not let this clash happen’

Katrina Kaif has her hands full at the moment. After Salman Khan starrer Bharat, the actor will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. However, the film might face a box office clash with Salman\u2019s next Inshallah as both are scheduled for Eid 2020 release. But Katrina is pretty confident that Dabangg Khan will not let the two films clash at the box office. On being asked about the clash between Sooryavanshi and Inshallah, Katrina told DNA that \u201cSalman loves Akshay, he loves Rohit. So, I really don\u2019t think he will let his movie clash with Sooryavanshi.\u201d This is Katrina\u2019s sixth collaboration with Khiladi Kumar. The two stars have earlier shared the screen in films like Namastey London (2007), Welcome (2007) and Singh Is Kinng (2008) among others. Talking about reuniting with Kumar, the 35-year-old actor said, \u201cI am happy to be back on a set with Akshay Kumar and Rohit (Shetty) sir. On so many levels, Akshay is so special. Ours is a long association and that doesn\u2019t go away with time.\u201d Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Shetty\u2019s \u2018cop universe\u2019 after Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. The film is also said to have cameo appearances of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. It is being co-produced by Karan Johar\u2019s Dharma Productions, Shetty\u2019s Rohit Shetty Picturez, Kumar\u2019s Cape of Good Films, and Reliance Entertainment. READ:\u00a0Salman Khan vs Ranbir Kapoor: Dabangg 3 to clash with Brahmastra on Christmas 2019\u00a0 Inshallah, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has Salman reuniting with Bhansali after a long gap of 20 years. The film also brings Salman and Alia Bhatt together on the silver screen for the first time. Both Inshallah and Sooryavanshi, are expected to hit the theaters on Eid 2020. Katrina, who was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, is gearing up for the release of Bharat, that sees her pairing up with Salman. The period drama, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is one of the most anticipated films this year, courtesy its mass-appealing subject and the presence of Salman in it. Watch the Bharat trailer here: Bharat, an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Tabu in important roles. Jointly bankrolled by Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films, and T-Series, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on June 5, around the big festival of Eid.