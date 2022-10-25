Salma Hayek wishes ‘Sush’ Diwali and instantly gets a spell check from Internet

On the occasion of Diwali, Salma Hayek wished her instagram followers ‘Happy Diwali’. While sharing a picture of herself, she captioned ‘Happy Diwali. Sush Dipavali #India #lights. Right after her post, her followers immediately pointed out a spelling error in the comment section.

One of her followers commented , Shubh* but it’s okay you’re Salma, while another follower wrote, Shubh but It’s okay you’re Salma, but another follower wrote, Its okay youre Salma! Also a follower defended her shush omission and said, she is right! More sunlight, less noise. Here’s a look at her post.

Salma Hayek makes her Insta family glad by sharing lovely photographs and videos. On her 56th birthday celebration which was on September 2, she shared a video in which she can be seen enjoying a ride in the water and captioned ‘Happy 56th Birthday to me’.

Salma is a renowned American and Mexican Actress who started her acting career with the Mexican soap opera in 1989. After the success of her film Frida, she appeared in various television shows including The Marvel Cinematic Universe, Co- Starring Angelina Jolie, Gemma chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and others.