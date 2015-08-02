Salma Hayek goes ‘topless’ claims it’s exciting at her age

Salma Hayek recently stripped it all for a magazine and the actress thinks that it is exciting to do topless shoots at her age.

The 48-year-old Salma Hayek, who clutches her bosom with her hands in the black and white photograph, said she thought that her hands were big but she realised that they were not big enough to cover her breasts, reported E! Online.

Salma Hayek added that her hands did not cover enough but in her head they were covering more.

Claiming that there is a freedom that goes along with stripping down for the cameras, Salma Hayek said it is important to be free and added that it is exciting at her age to still be able to take such photograph.

Salma Hayek will be next seen in Kahlil Gibran’s ‘The Prophet’ that will hit the theaters on August 7.