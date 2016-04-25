Sales of Prince songs, albums spike after superstar’s death

Sales were led by ”Purple Rain,” followed by ”When Doves Cry,” ”Little Red Corvette” and ”Let’s Go Crazy.” (Reuters)

Sales of Prince’s music have skyrocketed since the artist’s death last week. According to Nielsen Music, in the three days following his death there were 2.3 million Prince song sales, including nearly 1 million on Thursday.

Albums sales were led by ”The Very Best Of Prince.”

The 57-year-old singer was found dead Thursday at his Paisley Park compound in suburban Minneapolis. An autopsy was conducted Friday. Authorities said it could be weeks before the cause of death is released.

Carver County Sheriff Jim Olson said Prince’s body had no signs of violence and there was nothing to suggest suicide.