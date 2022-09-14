Salaar to Bahubali: Let’s look at the top on-screen characters played by Prabhas

Today, Prabhas is India’s one of the top actors and there is no doubt that the PAN star has a solid screen presence which takes his audiences aback and makes them want more from him. While Prabhas captures our hearts with his unprecedented acting talent, his on-screen charm has always won us at core. Here is a look at the top 5 on-screen characters of Prabhas which have successfully ruled the minds of the audience:

Baahubali: The Beginning

Prabhas embodied the charm and statesmanship of Amarendra Baahubali and broke into the big leagues with his blockbuster performance in Baahubali: The Beginning, which was released in 2015. His raw look of a warrior and a lover was loved across the quarter.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Watching Prabhas portray the role of a king made India fall in love with superstar all over again. Prabhas looked more enticing than ever as Mahendra Baahubali raises an entire army to defeat Bhallaladeva.

Saahoo

Prabhas played an undercover agent in the film Saahoo and the superstar donned the look of an intense cop! His fight sequences were remarkable and watching Prabhas in his element was indeed a vision in itself.

Darling

In this 2010 release, Prabhas played a lover boy and the entire south Indian audience was taken by his charm.

Salaar

While Salaar is yet to be released, the makers have already dropped a very interesting first look of Prabhas where we can see him owning his presence in this badass look. Prabhas's look in Salaar will make us want to see more of him from the film. The film is all set to release on September 28, 2023. "A gang leader tries to keep a promise made to his dying friend and takes on the other criminal gangs," the film synopsis reads.