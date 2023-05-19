Sajid Nadiadwala’s NGE is back with Satyaprem Ki Katha; Know everything about Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film

Be it Kick with Salman Khan, Chhichhore with late Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, and a lot of many others, Sajid Nadiadwala has made his niche in creating wonders on the screen with big stars, under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Hitting the right chords of the audience, this entertainment production house is well-versed with audience tastes and preferences. Now, they are back with an ultimate musical romance pure love story ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ starring the magical couple Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani which has started to spread its magic with the release of its fascinating teaser.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one production house that has given some of the biggest blockbusters with the superstars of the generation. They carry a legacy of producing films that have always ruled the box office and the hearts of the audience. Continuing the spree, they are coming back with yet another gem by bringing the most good-looking pair Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in their upcoming musical love saga ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

Undoubtedly, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are the superstars of this generation who look amazing together and always create magic on the screen. Both have a huge loyal fan base across the nation. Bringing a short glimpse of their hit pairing in the teaser of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, the production house has profoundly proved their expertise in creating wonders on the screen with the biggest and the most loved superstars of the generation.

There is no doubt that when it comes to bringing some of the biggest superstars together on the screen, its only Sajid Nadiadwala who can make it possible. Heyy Babyy, Housefull Franchise, Kick, Dishoom, Tamasha, Highway, and Chhichhore are just a few examples that speak about their proficiency in creating cinematic wonder for the audience with the superstars. The art of serving the audience with the presence of their favorite superstars in the film is very well excelled by the producer. Now with ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ all that magic of two superstars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani and their immensely loved chemistry in this ultimate musical love saga is coming back to the audience.