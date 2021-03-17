Happy Birthday Saina Nehwal! On ace shuttler’s special day, a look at Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Saina’

Saina starring Parineeti Chopra will release at theaters on March 26, 2021 (Saina Nehwal Image: AP)

It took six months of rigorous training for Parineeti Chopra to turn Saina Nehwal, the ace badminton player, onscreen. A week ahead of the release of Saina, as the sports fraternity celebrates the Olympic champion’s 31st birthday here’s looking at what went into making the film whose trailer was released on March 8, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Saina who lauded Parineeti’s performance in the film’s trailer said in a statement that the ‘Ishqzaade’ the actress did a fabulous job in the biopic directed by Amol Gupte. Recalling her struggles and days fulfilling her dreams, Saina added that everything about her career was “surreal”. “It has been my huge honour to play a sport I love and put my country on a pedestal while achieving my dream,” she said.

Parineeti Chopra was not the first choice for the film. To step into Shraddha Kapoor’s shoes and prepare for an out-and-out sports movie, her first step, she shared was to unlearn things she thought she knew about the game and practice like a pro. Back-breaking training, rest, recovery, physiotherapy all took their course in her journey of becoming Saina. Parineeti has also spend days with the sports icon to live her life and eat her diet. Meanwhile, she would also keep her Instagram fan base updated on her training and shoot regime.

Shot in London, Mumbai and Thane. Thank you Eshan, Vad sir and the entire badminton community for teaching me. I dedicate this film to you ????https://t.co/kGsPNXNHyB@NSaina #AmoleGupte #ManavKaul @eshannaqvi #BhushanKumar — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 16, 2021

Parineeti has earlier expressed her interest in being a part of a sport drams to explore a part of her personality as an actor. Calling it an “immersive process”, she shared that it made her watch all matches and interviews of Nehwal she could find to make her act as authentic as possible.

Saina has touched several milestones in her career as an ace shuttler. She is the only Indian to have won at least one medal in every BWF major individual event i.e, BWF World Championships, Olympics and BWF World Junior Championship. One of the most successful Indian sportspeople, Nehwal was conferred the Padma Bhushan-India’s third-highest Civilian award in 2016.

At the film’s trailer launch when Parineeti was quizzed about any added pressure that she faced to pick up from where Kapoor left, Chopra said she focused only on playing her part to her best ability and the only the pressure was from her director and herself to better her performance.

Talking to PTI, Chopra revealed that her journey with the movie started two years ago when she heard the narration. Spilling beans about the plot, Parineeti shared that the movie will be a revelation of Saina’s life and achievements from being the first Indian to win two singles gold medal (2010 and 2018) in Commonwealth to winning Olympics bronze and becoming the poster girls for badminton in her country. The biopics also explored all the behind the scenes of the world-class player.

Saina backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T Series also stars Manav Kaul who portrays the role of Pullela Gopichand, Saina’s coach and former badminton player himself. After Covid related delay, Saina will finally see the light of the day at the theatres on March 26.