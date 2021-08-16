Saif Ali Khan turns 51 today! A look at the actor’s life, career and more

In almost three decades, Saif has worked in a lot of movies-- nailing the role of chocolate boy , villains and quirky gangsters type roles as well (Photo: IE)

Saif Ali Khan Birthday 2021: Bollywood Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wished husband Saif Ali Khan on his birthday as he turns 51 today. The actress penned down an emotional Instagram post along with a picture featuring their sons Taimur and Jeh. In the post, she wished her husband (love of life as she wrote) a very happy birthday. “To eternity and beyond with you is all I want,” she wrote as she shared a family picture on Instagram.

The post received love from her close friends Amrita Arora and her sister Malaika Arora Khan who also wished Saif on his birthday. Commenting on the post, Malaika wrote, “Happy birthday dear Saifu!” among other actors who also wished the actor on this joyous occassion.

Daughter Sara Ali Khan also took a moment and wished father “Happiest Birthday” on Instagram. She thanked the actor for being a “superhero” and “coolest travel buddy” and “biggest support system” in the post.

While the actor turns 51 today, let us take a look at his career, marriage, the roles he nailed and upcoming films.

In almost three decades, Saif has worked in a lot of movies– nailing the role of chocolate boy , villains and quirky gangsters type roles as well. The actor has given us some of the best movies–Kya Kehna, Hum Tum, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Omkara, and popular web series Sacred Games among others. The actor will be soon seen in the movie “Bhoot Police” which is scheduled to be released on September, 17 next month. Actors like Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam will also be seen in the prominent roles. You can watch “Bhoot Police” on Disney plus Hotstar VIP next month in September.

Some of the movies didn’t do well though!

While people love Saif Ali Khan as an actor for being able to choose wildly unpredictable movies, there have been films which couldn’t really do well in the theatres. His film ‘Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega’ flopped at the box office, but the actor started gaining recognition for his comedy which later landed him to sign Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. The movie revolved around three close friends–Akaash, Sameer (Saif) and Siddharth in urban Mumbai. The movie proved to be a turning point in his career with filmmakers banking on the actor for more projects. Besides playing the role of romantic hero and funny guy, he played the dark antagonist in the movie ‘Ek Hasina Thi’. Along with the same film, came the romantic comedy Hum Tum in 2004, where he played the role of ‘Karan’ opposite Rani Mukerji who played the role of Rhea Prakash. His role in the film was widely acclaimed, as he proved that he could display a gamut of emotions. The actor even won the National Award for this film . Love Aaj Kal movie too was acclaimed widely followed by his other films such as Salaam Namaste, Cocktail and Ta Ra Rum Pum among others.

But then the actor made some disastrous choices by doing films like Humshakals and Happy Endings, where he was slammed by critics. The actor took a break from films for a while and made a comeback with movies like Rangoon and Chef. While the movie didn’t do quite well at the box office, the actor was praised for his acting.

The Netflix series Sacred Games came like a breath of fresh air in his career, where he played the role of the policeman Sartaj Singh, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Despite witnessing subsequent flops, his amazing acting skills and movie choices would make his way back to the films.