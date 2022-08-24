Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha to Ajay Devgn in Singham: A look at actors who have played cops in films

Bollywood has an unbreakable bond with the cop-verse when it comes to dramas. Every iconic cop character always goes down history proof of which is the audience remembering their legendary dialogues and performances like it was just yesterday that the said movie was released.

The suave and enigmatic Saif Ali Khan has previously essayed the role of a police officer in the Netflix show, Sacred Games 1 and 2 and his role as Sartaj is one of his most iconic characters. Khan is now all set to enter the cop-verse with his upcoming outing, Vikram Vedha. The Pushkar-Gayatri project also stars Hrithik Roshan and will hit theatres this September.

Celebrating the debonair actor’s role as a policeman in the film, here’s a recap of our favourite actors who have played ‘good cop’ in movies before!

Saif Ali Khan

The handsome Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) was the flag bearer of Bollywood superstars entering the world of OTT. His turban look, grit and perseverance, and honesty in the show was incredible and has paved the way for him to feature in Vikram Vedha as a cop yet again!

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar played a cop in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi which was well received by the audience and critics alike. It happens to be one of the highest-grossing films of the 2021 post-pandemic.

Ram Charan

The charismatic Ram Charan’s entry as the cop in S S Rajamouli’s RRR witnessed whistles and showers of money in theatres across the country. He had our attention right from his first scene to his last with each shot being better than the previous one. His physique and portrayal as Alluri Sitarama Raju was impeccable.

Ajay Devgn

Nothing beats the swag of Singham. Breaking the bones of the goons seemed to be a cakewalk for him and Ajay Devgn as Singham is the perfect fit. Ajay’s par excellence acting and stunts have been a rage among the youth of the country for so several years now and we can’t imagine a film in the Rohit Shetty franchise without him.

Salman Khan

The Dabangg actor and his character of a humorous cop is to date our favourite role by Salman. It was an unseen avatar of Khan that the nation fell in love with and the makers went on to make three parts of the film looking at the fanbase across the nation.